Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba Involved In Road Accident

Priscilla Chigumba, the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), has reportedly been involved in a road accident. The incident is said to have occurred along the Harare-Chirundu road.

While official details are still forthcoming, and her current condition remains unclear, early reports from various sources have brought the incident to public attention.

The Children of War Veterans Association was among the first to report on the accident, posting on social media, “ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba has an accident along Harare Chirundu road.”

This post has since circulated widely, sparking concern among Zimbabweans and raising questions about Chigumba’s safety and well-being.

Political analyst Majaira Jairosi also commented on the situation through his social media account, stating, “@ZECzim chairperson in Justice Priscilla Chigumba was involved in an accident.

I have not been able to verify the news with my sources.” He further added a remark that suggests the incident might not have been entirely unforeseen, saying, “Zimbabweans be prepared to buy her another car.” This has fueled speculation about the circumstances surrounding the accident.

As of now, no official statement has been released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission or any government authorities regarding Chigumba’s condition or the specifics of the accident.

The public awaits confirmation and further details, with many hoping for her speedy recovery.

The accident comes at a critical time for the ZEC, which plays a pivotal role in maintaining electoral integrity and democratic processes in Zimbabwe.