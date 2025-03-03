ZIMBABWE GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS EXTEND THE USUAL WARM RECEPTION TO ZAMBIAN COUNTERPARTS

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Mr. Jack Mwiimbu and Acting Defence Minister Mr. Douglas Syakalima have arrived in Victoria Falls Town, Zimbabwe ahead of the Ministerial Meeting of the 34th Session of the Zimbabwe-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security today, Sunday.

The two Cabinet Ministers were welcomed by Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary, Mr. Maambo Haamaundu and Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Acting Permanent Secretary, Dr. Goodson Sinyenga, and Zambia’s High Commissioner to Zimbabwe, Mr. Derrick Livune.

The Zambian delegation also includes Zambia Army Commander, Lt. Gen Geoffrey Zyeele, Zambia Air Force Deputy Commander, Maj.Gen Arthur Kalaluka, Inspector General of Police, Graphel Musamba, and Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General, Frederick Chilukutu.