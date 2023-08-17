Zimbabwe guns for SADC’s top position ahead of polls

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has made it clear the Zimbabwean election will not be discussed at SADC level if their plans of taking over the body’s deputy chairperson position are successful.

Mnangagwa was Monday expected to leave for Angola which hosts the 43rd SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government on Wednesday.

With General Elections less than a week away, opposition parties had been hoping for an audience with SADC before and after the polls should queries arise, as was the case in 2018.

Charamba, an outspoken critic of the opposition, has never shied away from mocking especially the Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

“We are off to Angola later in the day for SADC Ordinary Summit. Zimbabwe will gun for Deputy Chairmanship of the Sub-Regional body, meaning it will be in line for Chairmanship should its bid carry the day,” said Charamba on Twitter.

“Zvekuti Zimbabwean elections dzichadisikaswa zviroto chete (That Zimbabwean elections will be discussed is just a dream). Of course, the President will brief his colleagues on the electoral process to date!”

Over the past decade, SADC has been accused of standing idle as revolutionary parties rundown their states, disrespect basic human rights, or engage in activities that mock democracy.

Its consistency in rubber-stamping contested elections, won by revolutionary parties within the region has also not found it any friends from newly formed opposition supporters.

The MDC Alliance raised fault in 2018.

South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema is on record describing the institution, alongside the African Union as gentlemen’s clubs.

“SADC, there is no such thing. AU, there is no such thing. It’s a group of old people who protect each other. They don’t protect the interest of their people. It’s a club, it’s a gentleman club,” said Malema.

