Zimbabwe inaugurates water pipeline boost to Hwange thermal power station



Zimbabwe has officially commissioned a new $48.1 million water pipeline to supply its largest power plant, the 1520 MW Hwange thermal power plant, to help alleviate energy shortages in the country.



The 42 km pipeline will transport water from the Zambezi River to Hwange Power Station.



Edgar Mayo, Energy and Power Development Minister, said the project was funded by India’s Exim Bank , the pipeline project supports the addition of two new units to expand the power plant.



The upgrades at Hwange are projected to add 600 MW to the national grid, which will address a substantial portion of Zimbabwe’s power deficit.



The newly constructed pipeline, which runs parallel to an existing one, includes three offtakes intended to benefit the local community. The project, undertaken by an Indian contractor, began in October 2021 and is part of Zimbabwe’s broader efforts to increase domestic power