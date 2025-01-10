Zimbabwe Launches Investigation After 19 Hippos Die in Mysterious Circumstances in Mid-Zambezi Region

Investigation Underway After 19 Hippos Die in Zimbabwe’s Mid-Zambezi

At least 19 hippos have died under unexplained circumstances over the past three months in Zimbabwe’s Mid-Zambezi region. The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has launched investigations to uncover the cause of the fatalities.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incidents in a statement. He revealed that the deaths occurred in two locations, the Sapi Safari Area and Chirundu, with 18 hippos found dead in the former and one in the latter.

“Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is saddened to report the deaths of 18 hippos in the Sapi Safari Area and one in Chirundu over the last three months. The Authority is carrying out investigations with various partners to ascertain the cause of deaths,” Farawo said.

Samples Sent for Laboratory Analysis

ZimParks has collected samples from the deceased animals and sent them for laboratory testing. The results are expected to provide clarity on what caused the deaths.

“Samples have been taken and sent for lab testing, and we are waiting for the results,” Farawo explained.

The organisation has pledged to work closely with other stakeholders to protect the health of wildlife in the region.

This is not the first time Zimbabwe has experienced mass wildlife deaths.

Past Wildlife Tragedies

Farawo recalled similar incidents involving other species in recent years. In 2023, at least 100 elephants died in Hwange National Park due to drought caused by the El Niño phenomenon.

In an even more devastating event in 2019, over 200 elephants perished in the same park due to severe drought conditions.

ZimParks has called for continued vigilance and support to ensure the sustainability of Zimbabwe’s rich biodiversity.