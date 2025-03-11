Zimbabwe Opposition rocked by insider claims Chamisa linked to ruling ZANU-PF party

Justice Alfred Mavedzenge, a close confidant of Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, has unleashed political turmoil with allegations that Chamisa may be a creation of the ruling ZANU-PF party.

In a controversial article, Mavedzenge claims Chamisa is being used to divide the opposition and distract supporters with false promises. He likened the opposition leader to a “tortoise on a lamppost,” suggesting ZANU-PF deliberately elevated Chamisa to create an illusion of opposition while maintaining control.

The allegations have prompted immediate backlash from Chamisa’s inner circle. Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, along with political figures Ostallos Siziba, Skilled Rebhara, and Promise Mkwananzi, swiftly condemned the claims, indicating significant concern within the opposition camp.

Sources say this article is just the first in a series of planned revelations by Mavedzenge. While full details remain undisclosed, he claims to possess substantial evidence supporting his allegations and suggests that only politically astute opposition supporters will recognize “the truth behind the facade.”

The controversy threatens to significantly undermine Chamisa’s leadership credibility and could reshape Zimbabwe’s opposition landscape if the claims gain traction.

Mavedzenge’s motives for making these allegations remain unclear, as does the timing of his public break with Chamisa after years of apparent alliance.

Political analysts note that such internal rifts could benefit ZANU-PF ahead of upcoming political contests, regardless of the allegations’ veracity.

Chamisa has not yet publicly responded to the claims, leaving supporters and critics alike waiting for his reaction to this growing political storm.