Zimbabwe police arrest 107 over anti-Mnangagwa protests

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of 107 people following Monday’s anti-government mass action, a stayaway that saw pockets of unrest in some areas.

According to the police, those arrested were involved in violent and unsanctioned demonstrations, with most of the arrests occurring at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square in Harare.

In a statement, the ZRP commended the general public for maintaining law and order, despite what they described as attempts by some individuals and groups to incite violence on March 31, 2025. The police assured the nation that the country remains peaceful and that officers will remain strategically deployed to ensure stability.

Authorities confirmed a few incidents of violence and malicious damage to property but emphasized that the overall security situation was under control.

The police also warned against social media mobilization for violent protests, urging citizens to ignore calls for unlawful gatherings and activities that may lead to looting or other crimes.

“The law will take its course on unruly elements who commit criminal acts under the guise of demonstrations,” the ZRP stated.

As police continue to monitor the situation, the public is encouraged to report suspicious activities and to support efforts aimed at maintaining peace and security across the country.