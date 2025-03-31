Zimbabwe police break up flash protest

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers have forcefully dispersed a group of protesters who had gathered at Robert Mugabe Square, also known as Freedom Square, to demonstrate against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Despite being chased away multiple times, the protesters have continued to return, creating a tense cat-and-mouse situation with law enforcement. The square has become a focal point for the demonstrators, who are determined to voice their discontent over the country’s economic struggles and allegations of corruption.

One of the protesters, identified as Memory, vowed to remain at the site despite the heavy police presence.

“If it means I’m dying here today, let it be. We want our country to be fixed. We can’t continue like this,” she declared forcefully.

Another protester, an elderly woman, called for President Mnangagwa’s immediate departure, accusing him of failing to address the country’s deepening crisis.

“He wants to rule until 2030, doing what exactly? Corruption is everywhere. Our economy has collapsed. He must go now,” she said.

The demonstration follows increasing public frustration over economic instability, high inflation, and government corruption allegations. Authorities have heightened security measures, with ZRP officers patrolling key locations to prevent protests from gaining momentum.

As the day progresses, protesters continue to trickle back into Robert Mugabe Square, signaling their determination to keep pressing their demands despite the police crackdown. Observers suggest that the government’s response to the demonstrations will be closely watched both locally and internationally, as political tensions in Zimbabwe remain high.

