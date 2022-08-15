Zimbabwe president hails Ruto victory in Kenya
Emmerson Mnangagwa, the president of Zimbabwe, has welcomed the news that William Ruto is to be Kenya’s next president.
“I have no doubt he will serve his country, his people and our continent with distinction”, he said in a tweet.
Congratulations to @WilliamsRuto on his election as the next President of Kenya.— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 15, 2022
