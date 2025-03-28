ZIMBABWE PRESIDENT REMOVES ARMY CHIEF AMID COUP SPECULATION



Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday appointed the country’s army chief as sports minister.



A statement from the presidency Tuesday said Anselem Sanyatwe had been retired and reassigned to head the sports docket.





The sports vacancy became available this month after Kirsty Coventry was elected president of the International Olympic Committee.





Sanyatwe’s removal as army chief comes at a time of increased political sparring ahead of general elections set for 2028.



