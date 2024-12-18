Zimbabwe to Install Solar Systems for One Million Households Starting 2025: Here’s All You Need to Know

The Zimbabwean government has unveiled an ambitious plan to install solar systems in one million rural households under the Presidential Rural Solarisation Project. Scheduled to begin in 2025, the initiative aims to bring sustainable solar energy to all provinces, transforming rural livelihoods and boosting productivity.

Zimbabwe to Install Solar Systems for One Million Households

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere shared the details during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday. He announced that the government plans to power 200,000 rural households annually over the next five years.

“Cabinet approved the Presidential Solarisation Project which is a livelihoods initiative aimed at providing sustainable renewable solar energy to household beneficiaries in the eight rural provinces of the country. The project targets approximately 200 000 beneficiaries a year and will run for a period of five years starting from 2025,” he said.

What Will Be the Capacity of the Solar Systems

The solarisation project forms part of the government’s broader Rural Development 8.0 Strategy, which seeks to uplift rural communities, enhance agricultural productivity, and improve food security.

Dr Muswere revealed that the solar systems will be able to power essential appliances such as light bulbs, radios, televisions, mobile chargers, small refrigerators, and even submersible water pumps.



“The project will be financed by the Government and other stakeholders and will provide affordable but advanced solar technologies (batteries, inverters, solar panels and cables) to power gadgets such as light bulbs, radios, televisions, phone chargers, laptops, small refrigerators, submersible pumps and Wi-Fi,” he said.

Implementation and Capacity Building

The Rural Infrastructural Development Agency (RIDA) will spearhead the project’s implementation under the guidance of an Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee. The committee will include experts from local universities to ensure the project’s success.

Additionally, the initiative will provide training for youth and women in rural areas, equipping them with skills to install and maintain solar systems.