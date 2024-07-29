Zimbabwe to send 25 companies to Zambia show following increased exports

By Jane Chanda

ZimTrade chief executive officer Allan Majuru says over 25 Zimbabwean companies will participate in the 96th edition of the Zambia Agricultural and Commercial Show in Lusaka, scheduled for July 31 to August 5, 2024.

This move comes after Zimbabwe’s exports to Zambia increased by 89% from US$58,35 million in 2017 to US$142,36 million in 2023.

“The Zambian market offers a distinct advantage for Zimbabwean companies, and we are encouraging… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/zimbabwe-to-send-25-companies-to-zambia-show-following-increased-exports/