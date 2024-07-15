ZIMBABWE’S Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri says her country and Zambia are working on deepening the existing bilateral relations, including preparations for the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation on Defence and Security.

In a statement after attending the just-ended 26th SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation in Lusaka, Ms Muchinguri-Kashiri said anti-Zimbabwe demonstrations were planned by some people to fuel tensions between the two friendly countries.

Ms Muchinguri-Kashiri, who led the Zimbabwean delegation during the two-day meeting, said the purported demonstration was a non-event.

She also cleared the air on the threat that had been posed by some elements to disrupt the meeting and protest against the Zimbabwean delegation.

ZDM

ZIMBABWE WORKING WITH ZAMBIA TO DEEPEN TIES



ZIMBABWE’S Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri says her country and Zambia are working on deepening the existing bilateral relations, including preparations for the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation on Defence and Security.



In a statement after attending the just-ended 26th SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation in Lusaka, Ms Muchinguri-Kashiri said anti-Zimbabwe demonstrations were planned by some people to fuel tensions between the two friendly countries.



Ms Muchinguri-Kashiri, who led the Zimbabwean delegation during the two-day meeting, said the purported demonstration was a non-event.



She also cleared the air on the threat that had been posed by some elements to disrupt the meeting and protest against the Zimbabwean delegation.



ZDM