Zimbabwean billionaire to build AI factory in South Africa



Zimbabwean billionaire and Cassava Technologies founder Strive Masiyiwa is leading the development of Africa’s first artificial intelligence (AI) factory in South Africa.





The initiative, in collaboration with global AI computing giant Nvidia, aims to accelerate the continent’s digital transformation.





Cassava Technologies plans to integrate Nvidia’s cutting-edge AI software and computing power into its data centers, with the first phase set to launch in South Africa by June 2025. Future expansions are planned for Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, and Nigeria.





Masiyiwa has described the project as a crucial step in positioning Africa within the global AI economy. The AI factory is expected to empower local businesses, startups, and researchers with advanced technology, strengthening Africa’s role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.