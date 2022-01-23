ZIMBABWEAN HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST CHALLENGES HICHILEMA TO KEEP PROMISE TO REPEAL CYBER SECURITY LAW

ZIMBABWEAN Journalist and Human Rights Activist Hopewell Chin’ono has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to keep his electoral promise about repealing The Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Act (2021).

Chin’ono wrote:

Good Morning President Hakainde Hichilema

How far with this promise you made in March of repealing the Cyber Security Law?

You said that you would repeal it immediately after getting elected, is now 6 months since you were elected.

These laws are used by regimes elsewhere to oppress their citizens giving Zambia as an example.

Please deliver on this promise for Africa and democracy.

Your fantastics might ask why I am bothering with Zambian politics.

What happens in Zambia affects us in Zimbabwe because ZANUPF is using your country as an example of a country with the same laws that we are complaining about.

They are also saying opposition leaders give fake promises.

That is a bad precedent, that is why we are worried when promises are not delivered!

Repealing a bad law doesn’t take a day if the political will is there.

We see that this law is now being used to persecute journalists who leaked a phone call conversation of your officials planning to subvert the law.