Zimbabwean Inventor Maxwell Chikumbutso Resurfaces, Meets President Mnangagwa Ahead of Launch

Zimbabwean inventor Maxwell Sangulani Chikumbutso, renowned for inventing a green power generator that produces electricity from radio frequencies, has reemerged after years out of the public eye. On Tuesday, he was welcomed at State House by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took a break from his annual leave to meet the trailblazing inventor.

Maxwell Chikumbutso Meets President Mnangagwa Ahead of Launch

Chikumbutso, known for his groundbreaking technological advancements, is set to officially launch his much-anticipated green power generator next month. The Presidential Communications Department confirmed this during a statement regarding the meeting.

“Chikumbutso has come up with groundbreaking technology that uses radio waves to power generators, motorbikes and motor vehicles through a microsonic energy device, which converts radio frequencies to pure energy. The microsonic device was designed by Chikumbutso. The radio frequency used occurs naturally and is available anywhere on earth and on sea. The products, which have generated a lot of interest worldwide, will be launched on the 10th of February in Zimbabwe,” the department said.



Showcasing Innovation to the President

During his visit, Chikumbutso showcased several of his other inventions, including the “Saith,” a cutting-edge electric car developed in partnership with a Chinese company. The Saith boasts an unlimited driving range, a top speed of 220 km/h, and features self-parking and autonomous driving capabilities. Impressively, the car costs just $14,000 per unit to manufacture.

Chikumbutso also outlined his vision to establish a vehicle manufacturing plant in Zimbabwe to produce cars powered by this revolutionary technology.

President Mnangagwa commended Chikumbutso’s genius, describing his inventions as unprecedented and a source of pride for Zimbabwe. The President emphasized the importance of nurturing such talent to drive national development, aligning the achievement with the national mantra, “Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo”.