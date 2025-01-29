Move Over, Elon Musk: Zimbabwean Inventor Unveils Game-Changing Car That Runs on Radio Waves

Zimbabwean inventor Maxwell Chikumbutso is turning heads worldwide with his revolutionary car and motorbike designs powered by radio frequencies, positioning himself as a formidable challenger to tech mogul Elon Musk.

How the Technology Works

A video shared by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) on Tuesday showcased Chikumbutso demonstrating his inventions to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House. The highlight of the demonstration was his innovative car, named Saith, which runs on radio frequencies instead of lithium batteries or traditional fuels.

Explaining the science behind his invention, Chikumbutso said:

“The vehicle uses what we call the microsonic energy device. The microsonic energy device, it is the device that I personally invented in 2009 which harnesses radio frequencies and convert it into energy. As we know, radio frequencies they are measured in nano volts meaning to say they are less than a volt. They are just like nothing but we find a way of harnessing it through the creation of the 70% of the components in the microsonic energy which I have tailor-made. So those are the components that enable the radio frequency to be transferred into pure useful energy and this is the first time in the world.”

Interestingly, Chikumbutso revealed that he faced difficulties in patenting his invention due to its unconventional nature.

“Even when we tried to file a patent they said you’re violating the natural laws of physics so it’s not industry applicable. So we decided to take the trade secret route after that,” he said.

More Than Just a Car

Chikumbutso explained that the Saith car is more than just a mode of transportation; it can double as a power source for a home.

“So with this car, you can also use it to power your house. It is a moving generator. When you drive from work back to your home you can connect your power cable then you can power your house. It gives you 15 kilowatts power to power your house and the vehicle itself it has got 160 kilowatts electric motor which gives you a torque of about 320 to 380 Newton meters of torque. That means it’s fast,” he explained.