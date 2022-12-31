ZIMBABWEAN PROPHET ANOINTS SEATS FOR TODAY’S NEW YEAR EVE SERVICE



A Zimbabwean Prophet has caused a Social Media Backlash after pictures went viral on which he was seen anointing chairs with a caption stating “Book For Your Anointed Seat As Only A Few Are Left.



The Prophet charges $30 which is equivalent to K500 (Zambian Kwacha) for a person who wants to sit on the anointed seat for 2 hours.

Church Members believe that once you pay the K500 for a seat, you miraculously will have $300 Or K5,100 or more in a week’s time after the Church Service.



Members from across Zimbabwe have Started flocking to the Church so that they grab a seat for the service that will kick off at 18:00 hours today.