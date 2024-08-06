Zimbabwean rancher shatters SA auction records … buys bull for R8million

Zimbabwean rancher Collins Tafireyi was the headline maker at an auction held in Mpumalanga, South Africa, after he purchased a bull for R8million (US$431 664) at the Hurwitz Farming Production Auction.

Tafireyi, a Boran breeder from Sinyo Boran Stud in Hwedza, Mashonaland East, made the staggering bid during an auction that took place on Saturday at the Bull Ring Auction House in Davel, Mpumalanga.

During his bid for the priced stud, Tafireyi edged out his friend and neighbour, Rogers Sithole of Black Ox Farming, who had matched him stride for stride throughout the process.

Tafireyi was ecstatic about the purchase, stating that he will use the bull to build a strong Boran stud in Zimbabwe.

“We are excited to have acquired this top bull. Cyclone is going to play a major role in our future plans in terms of breeding quality. Our plan is to breed the best of Borans in Zimbabwe. We want to put Zimbabwe on the map,” said Tafireyi.

The bull was bred and sold by brothers Simeon and Jarren Hurwitz of Hurwitz Farming.

The Hurwitz Farming auction is a prominent event in the industry, attracting Boran enthusiasts and buyers from far and wide. Hurwitz Farming is one of the pioneers of the Boran breed in South Africa, with nearly 30 years of experience in the field.

This is not the first time Tafireyi has made headlines in South Africa.

In March, the Zimbabwean cattle breeder stole the show at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ntaba Nyoni cattle auction at his Phala Phala farm near Bela-Bela in Limpopo, buying one of the South African head of state’s famed Ankole cows for R1,8m.