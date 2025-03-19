Zimbabweans Accuse Wicknell Chivayo of Stealing His Lobola Money After His In-Laws Lose US$75,000 in an Armed Robbery

Zimbos Accuse Wicknell Chivayo of Stealing His Lobola Money After His In-Laws Lose US$75,000 in an Armed Robbery

Social media users have raised speculations after it emerged that Wicknell Chivayo’s in-laws lost a staggering US$75,000 in cash during an armed robbery.

Some netizens are accusing Wicknell of orchestrating the robbery, with others jokingly suggesting that he sent the robbers to steal his lobola money back.

Robbers Raid and Steal Wicknell Chivayo’s In-laws Money

According to ZimLive, the money was reportedly stolen at Alpha Omega Farm in Marondera early this morning during a raid by up to 19 gunmen.

It is believed to be part of the lobola money paid by businessman Wicknell Chivayo for his wife, Lulu Muteke, on the 8th of March 2025.

The police have since launched an investigation into the robbery.