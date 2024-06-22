Zimbabweans are watching too much p00rn

Zimbabweans are watching too much porn according to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz).

Potraz says statistics at hand show that adult entertainment sites and adjacent content sites make it into the top ten of most visited sites by Zimbabweans.

Potraz CIRT & Enforcement Deputy Director Evidence Mazhindu says this is largely attributed to idleness, calling on authorities to invest more towards ICT research initiatives.

He said this in an interview with ZiFM Stereo News in Gweru, Midlands province on the sidelines of a Sensitisation and Awareness Workshop on the Cyber and Data Protection Act.