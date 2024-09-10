Zinedine Zidane has explained why he won’t coach Manchester United.

The Frenchman, who is out of management since his second departure from Real Madrid in 2021, has been linked severally with top clubs, including United.

Zidane has now revealed that he is reluctant to join a Premier League club because of the language barrier.

In an interview with L’Equipe, he expressed that while he understands English, he doesn’t feel proficient enough to manage effectively in an English-speaking environment.

Zidane stated, ‘I work differently’ and emphasised that several elements need to align for him to join a club, with language being a crucial one.

The 52-year-old said: ‘Would I want to go to Manchester [United]? I understand English, but I’m not completely fluent in it. I know that there are coaches who go to clubs without speaking the language, but I work in a different way.

Zidane added that he prefers to work in an environment where he can fully engage with the team without language limitations.

He went on to add: ‘Many elements come into play in order to win, it is a global context. I know what I need to win.’

Since leaving Real Madrid, Zidane has turned down several high-profile roles, including offers from Bayern Munich and national teams.

Zidane has mentioned he would return to management if the right opportunity arises, but it remains unlikely that United will be that destination.