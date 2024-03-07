ZIPAR HOPEFUL REALIGNMENT OF 2024 BUDGET WILL NOT AFFECT OTHER ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS

The Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research -ZIPAR- is hopeful that the realignment of the 2024 national budget following the prolonged dry spell that the country is experiencing will not affect other economic fundamentals.

ZIPAR Executive Director Herrick Mpuku says Zambia’s current situation presents a potential threat to meeting some of the set economic targets focused on ensuring it remains on track with redeeming economic fortunes.

Dr. Mpuku has however told Phoenix News that he is optimistic that the country will not deviate from the path of ensuring macroeconomic programs are not disrupted.

He is confident that the government will keep the nation abreast with information on how much will be realigned to respond to the disaster caused by the drought.

Speaking recently when he declared the country’s prolonged dry spell as a national disaster and emergency, President Hakainde Hichilema said Zambia will adjust its national budget to ensure food security.

PHOENIX NEWS