ZIPRC APPLAUDS APPOINTMENT OF PR OFFICERS IN GOVERNMENT, CALLS FOR TRANSPARENCY IN PROCESS



THE Zambia Institute of Public Relations and Communication (ZIPRC) has welcomed the government’s move to appoint Principal Public Relations Officers to serve in various ministries and provincial administrations.





ZIPRC President Irene Chipili described the development as a significant step toward enhancing communication and public engagement within government structures. She noted that it aligns with the growing need for effective and strategic communication to foster transparency, accountability, and citizen participation.





While commending the government for elevating the Public Relations (PR) function to a decision-making level, Ms. Chipili expressed concerns over the manner in which these appointments were made, urging for urgent redress. ZIPRC is actively engaging relevant authorities to address these concerns.





The Institute reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the government and other stakeholders to elevate public relations and communication standards in Zambia.



RFM