ZITP CALLS FOR REVIEW OF LOBITO CORRIDOR STRATEGY AMID SHIFTING U.S TRADE PRIORITIES



The Zambia Institute of Trade Policy has called for a reassessment of the Lobito Corridor strategy in light of evolving U.S. policy on global trade.



ZITP President Edwin Makuya notes that recent shifts in the U.S. administration’s priorities have impacted the level of support initially anticipated for the corridor’s development, necessitating a review of Zambia’s approach to the project.



Mr. Makuya has emphasized that the Lobito Corridor, which cuts through Zambia’s mineral-rich belt, remains highly dependent on robust infrastructure specifically road, rail and port systems.



He stressed that securing consistent and reliable funding for transport upgrades and logistics hubs is critical to realizing the corridor’s full potential, but such efforts could face setbacks due to global policy changes.



Meanwhile, Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga has assured stakeholders that the Lobito Corridor initiative remains on track, despite trade disruptions attributed to the policies of the Donald Trump administration.



He has clarified that the project’s financing is being driven by private investors, rather than direct U.S. government funding.



Mr. Mulenga has further highlighted that the initiative continues to attract interest from the private sector as well as backing from the European Union and other development partners.



PN