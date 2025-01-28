ZMA RECOMMENDS SYLVIA MASEBO SHOULD NOT HOLD ANY MINISTERIAL POSITION UNTIL ZAMMSA INVESTIGATIONS ARE CONCLUDED





The Zambia Medical Association -ZMA- has recommended that former Health Minister Sylvia Masebo should not hold any ministerial position until all investigations at the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency -ZAMMSA- are conclusively exhausted.





And ZMA has recommended that new Health Minister Elijah Muchima fires the entire ZAMMSA board.



Addressing the media in Lusaka today, ZMA President Dr. Kaumba Tolopu has wondered how an entire board can claim to be ignorant of the whereabouts of a government-to-government consignment meant for ZAMMSA that cost the Zambian people $24,000,000.





Dr. Tolopu says revelations that 61 containers of medicines and medical supplies meant for the ZAMMSA warehouse and ultimately the Zambian people were diverted to a private facility and kept there for 7 months allegedly without the knowledge of the ZAMMSA board and the Ministry of Health is of great concern.





He says in as much as the Association agrees with the ministerial statement issued to parliament by the former Health Minister that highlighted that there was gross mismanagement and negligence bordering on possible criminality on the part of ZAMMSA, ZMA wonders how feasible is it that the consignments would be domiciled at an unauthorized facility without the full knowledge of the ZAMMSA management, board and the Ministry of Health for 7 months.





Dr. Tolopu adds that Ms. Masebo should not hold any ministerial position until all investigations over this matter are conclusively exhausted to allow for a transparent system and preservation of public trust in elected officials.