ZNBC DID THE SAME TO ME-AMON JERE

I’ve read with sadness what Madam Maureen Nkandu has gone through concerning her appointment as DG of ZNBC.

I share her pain because I personally went through that when I was appointed DG of ZNBC I personally responded to an advertisement.

I was interviewed by the board and the panel which included a member from institute of Directors and a Member of the institute of HR and someone from an auditing firm.

Many were interviewed but I came out tops. I was offered the job and both parties signed the contract. Next, the then HRDirector came to my house to deliver a letter withdrawing my appointment because apparently someone in State House said I was a UPND sympathiser.

The Board Chairman one Miss Mulenga Kapwepwe was even fired for appointing me.All sorts of stories were created. Unlike Maureen Nkandu who has come out in the open, I opted to keep quiet.

ZNBC needs a strong and professional management if it has to turn around and become a commercial entity and viable instition. Broadcasters like Diamond TV have come on the market and they’re doing better than ZNBC which has been there forever. The New Dawn for ZNBC will only come when politics are removed and the management can run professionally.

SORRY MAUREEN NKANDU

Amon Jere