ZNBC DIRECTOR GENERAL JOB ADVERTS ARE A SCAM – NEVER EVER APPLY!

By Kellys Kaunda

As long as Zambia continues to have a Ministry of Information, job adverts for the position of Director General, DG, for Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation, ZNBC, will forever remain a scam. Responding to them is legitimizing a partisan political process in which the ruling party launders its political interference in matters of press freedom.

When you apply, you allow yourself to be used as a pawn in a political circus whose outcome has already been decided by the government of the day. From MMD to UPND, freedom of the press in this country is irritatingly a sham and every pronouncement purporting a free press an insult to the intelligence and intellect especially of those of us that have been at the frontlines of the fight for a free press in the true sense of the word.

The appointment and withdraw of Maureen Nkandu’s appointment as DG for ZNBC constitutes the most eloquent and loud confirmation of the need to continue the fight for the transformation of the public broadcaster, a fight that began immediately following the return of Zambia to a multiparty political system.

To every self-respecting Zambian, the strongest possible advice I can give you is this: next time you see an advert for a DG position at ZNBC, please DO NOT APPLY! IT’S A POLITICAL SCAM!