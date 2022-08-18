ZNBC MANAGEMENT PROMOTING HATE AND DIVISION WITH A DOCUMENTARY CALLED HH GREAT ESCAPE

Humphrey Kabwe

National Spokesperson

As Economic Front, we are extremely disappointed and surprised with ZNBC management move to promote hatred and division in the country through a program called ‘HH GREAT ESCAPE’ which they have been running for quite sometime since President Hakainde Hichilema came to power. As a party, we condemn this shameful, retrogressive and unacceptable conduct by ZNBC. It’s so unfortunate to have a management delight in airing a program that is promoting hate and division in the country? This documentary is UPND idea only meant to demonize the previous leader’s and divert Zambians from the President Hakainde Hichilema failures and unfulfilled promises.

As a party, we expected ZNBC to be airing programs that could generate revenue to the institution and build unity in the country rather than airing a documentary that is causing the institution to loose viewership and customers. We challenge ZNBC management to tell the nation how much revenue they have made so far for airing that hateful programme. Let them tell the nation what values and morals are they promoting to young people with that kind of programme.

We appeal to management to stop using ZNBC as UPND platform for promoting their vengeful activities and Propaganda. ZNBC is a public institution and not for individual politicians or Political party. Spare the nation from this comedy and retrogressive ideas before they put this country into war.

15TH AUGUST 2022

ECONOMIC FRONT