ZNBC MANAGEMENT PROMOTING HATE AND DIVISION WITH A DOCUMENTARY CALLED HH GREAT ESCAPE
Humphrey Kabwe
National Spokesperson
As Economic Front, we are extremely disappointed and surprised with ZNBC management move to promote hatred and division in the country through a program called ‘HH GREAT ESCAPE’ which they have been running for quite sometime since President Hakainde Hichilema came to power. As a party, we condemn this shameful, retrogressive and unacceptable conduct by ZNBC. It’s so unfortunate to have a management delight in airing a program that is promoting hate and division in the country? This documentary is UPND idea only meant to demonize the previous leader’s and divert Zambians from the President Hakainde Hichilema failures and unfulfilled promises.
As a party, we expected ZNBC to be airing programs that could generate revenue to the institution and build unity in the country rather than airing a documentary that is causing the institution to loose viewership and customers. We challenge ZNBC management to tell the nation how much revenue they have made so far for airing that hateful programme. Let them tell the nation what values and morals are they promoting to young people with that kind of programme.
We appeal to management to stop using ZNBC as UPND platform for promoting their vengeful activities and Propaganda. ZNBC is a public institution and not for individual politicians or Political party. Spare the nation from this comedy and retrogressive ideas before they put this country into war.
15TH AUGUST 2022
ECONOMIC FRONT
When the events in the documentary happening, you as economic front, did you think they were real, that some zambians were hurting?
So then it was not shameful but justified when it was actually happening to others?
Some things you just let go than commenting as you have done. It’s you people who are now saying mumbi phiri is being illtreated but you didn’t think of the injustice done to Lawrence banda when they took his life in cold blood. None of you talked for him. Did you think it was fair to kill him just like that in cold blood.
This country is full of rubbish. A political party that is not ashamed to defend thuggery and justifies lawlessness. You should all go to hell for zambia to change
I don’t even watch znbc
As Economic Front Party please let the truth be told. We know that the truth hates but let it be so that people may know all the atrocities that were being done to the people of Zambia.
The shaming of perpetrators of injustices should continue until a truth and reconciliation indaba is held. The indaba would be a pathway to allow for culprits to reveal their atrocities, repent of their sins, disgorge plundered wealth, and ask for forgiveness from their victims.
This would restore human decency, uphold our christian values, and enhance the country’s image as a bekon of peace and unity.
True. We cannot bury our heads in the sand and pretend no atrocities were committed and championed by the PF dictatorship.
So many people were hurt, their careers ended through tribal segregation, whole livelihoods destroyed, the nation’s economy and social fabric torn to shreads by greedy PF idiots.