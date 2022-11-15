ZNBC PATRICIA MAPIKI TOLD ME IT WASN’T WORTH DYING FOR HH, SHE WAS RIGHT – KALANI MUCHIMA

Some time in 2016 during the UPND’S presidencial petition case, there was commotion at the high Court and several UPND members including myself and Ambassador Mulondwe Muzungu were arrested.

My fellow journalists were whisked to an empty court room for their own safety but I chose to go to were the action was coz at that time I knew that if I didn’t step out there was going to be a communication vacuum.

I think Naomi Mweemba remembers that day very well coz I remember seeing her taking cover lol

After I was arrested I was detained at the high Court then taken to Central police.

While at the Lusaka high Court I was taken to a room full of police officers where I was told to lay on the floor face down an order I had to comply with.

A small young female police officer then stepped on my back. This was happening in full view of now the retired Mr. Bothwell Namuswa who was until his retirement Copperbelt Division Deputy Commanding Officer.

Then in no time they started beating me. They beat me so hard on that day.

Long story cut short I was latter released from Lusaka central police.

Then my TONGA wife from ZNBC Patricia Mapick came into my inbox and said to me. “My friend there is no story worthy dying for so remember to always take caution”. My response to her at the time was thank you.

Today with time being 04:45 in the morning, I want to again say thank patricia for your advise.

This is after deep reflection and only today have I now realised the true meaning of that advise.

Once again thank you Patricia.

Only me can understand this article.