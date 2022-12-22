ZNBC says it cannot independently rule out manipulation of some of the images being circulated

The Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation -ZNBC says it can not independently rule out manipulation of some of the images being circulated.

In the last two days, social media has been awash with a nude photo alleged to be that of ZNBC staffer Patricia Mapiki.

While a statement by ZNBC did not categorically make reference to Mapiki’s Photo, the company’s Head of Corporate Affairs Anne Mukabe said the Public broadcaster noted the use of pictures of its staff on social media platforms.

Mukabe said ZNBC upholds its core values of integrity, accountability, respect and honesty among other values and will ensure these are observed by all employee.

“Further, the management uses its internal processes to deal with erring staff who abrogate corporation regulations,” She said.

She added the responsibility placed on the public broadcaster is immerse, as it not only promotes unity through its programming, but enhances Zambia’s national culture through the promotion of good morals by its staff, who carry the ZNBC brand.

