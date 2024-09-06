ZNBC TO TELEVISE THE ZAMBIA VS IVORY COAST AFCON QUALIFIER GAME



ZNBC will televise live the 2025 Morocco Afcon Qualifier match between Ivory Coast and Zambia.



The match will be played tomorrow at Stade Bouake at 21 Hours.



ZNBC Head Corporate Affairs ANNIE MUKABE says ZNBC will televise the match on ZNBC TV1.



MUKABE says ZNBC will also televise live the game between ZAMBIA and SIERRA LEONE on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.



Kick off and commentaries will be at 21 Hours local time.



MUKABE says ZNBC will televise the games that the Chipolopolo will feature in the 2025 AfCon Qualifiers