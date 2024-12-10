ZNFU CASTIGATES MET DEPT FOR FAILURE TO PROVIDE ACCURATE FORECASTS



ZAMBIA National Farmers Union (ZNFU) president Javis Zimba says failure by the Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) to provide accurate and timely weather forecasts is a national catastrophe that has severely impacted farmers, leaving them stressed and uncertain about their livelihoods.



Last week, ZMD issued an agricultural advisory for farmers across the country and in particular Northern, Luapula, Muchinga, Copperbelt, North-Western and northern parts of Eastern Province indicating sufficient rainfall and soil moisture in the following 10 days.



Farmers in those areas were encouraged to continue planting and weeding, while also preparing for potential waterlogging by constructing drainage channels, adding that they should consider splitting fertilizer applications due to the expected excessive rainfall.



Later, the government warned of high temperatures ranging from 36 to 43 degrees Celsius coupled with reduced rainfall in most parts of Zambia that would last up to December 12, 2024.



Green Economy and Environment minister Mike Mposha revealed in a statement that some parts of Zambia like Luapula, Northern and Muchinga provinces were only expected to receive an improvement in rainfall patterns starting from December 11, 2024.



