ZNPF MEMBERS CAN NOW GET MONEY FROM NAPSA

The National Pension Scheme Authority –NAPSA- has called on everyone who contributed to the Zambia National Provident Fund –ZNPF- to visit NAPSA offices and claim their ZNPF benefits including the survivor’s benefits.

NAPSA Benefit Clerk Charles Bwalya says the Authority took over the responsibility of paying ZNPF which ceased operations.

Bwalya tells Byta FM Zambia News, that ZNPF covers retirement and survivors benefits of which anyone who contributed to the scheme can claim regardless of whether they attained the age of 50 or not.

And a Beneficiary of NAPSA Partial Withdraw James Sioma has called on the Authority to carry out sensitization programmes in communities, that will alert the public on the importance of being registered under NAPSA.

Sioma has further urged employers to register their employees so that they can also have retirement benefits.