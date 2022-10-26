ZNS Commander Clarifies Some Recruitment Requirements Attached In The Ongoing Recruitment Exercise

ZNS COMMANDER CLARIFIES SOME RECRUITMENT REQUIREMENTS ATTACHED IN THE ONGOING STAFFING EXERCISE

By Patricia Male

Zambia National Service –ZNS-Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi has clarified that some recruitment requirements attached in the ongoing recruitment exercise are not meant to segregate anyone.

There has been a public outcry regarding some of the recruitment requirements in the ongoing recruitment of 1,800 regular officers, regular solders, professional entrants and trades men and women such as women with children being left out in the recruitment exercise.

But reacting to this outcry, Lieutenant General Solochi said the direction taken by the service is not new and is a global policy hence there is no segregation in the whole process.

Speaking in an interview in Lusaka today, Lieutenant General Solochi has explained that although this is a policy shift, some conditions have been put in place because the training requires one to be away from their loved ones during this period and to change their mindsets so that they become loyal to the system.

And Lieutenant General Solochi has cautioned eligible and prospective candidates to be wary of people purporting to be ZNS agents in a bid to swindle them of their hard earned money, saying the service does not demand for any payment for one to join the challenging career.

