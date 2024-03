ZNS Commander must be investigated over Solochi’s defilement claims – NGOCC

By Chamuka Shalubala

NON-GOVERNMENTAL Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says it has taken interest in a matter where socialite Florence Solochi made serious allegations of sexual abuse against her close family members.

In a statement, NGOCC Executive Director Anne Anamela asked security wings in the country to investigate the Solochi’s sexual allegations where she’s

