ZNS EAGLES HOLDINGS LTD SHAREHOLDERS RISK PROSECUTION ONCE THEY LEAVE GOVT-SINKAMBA

By Michael Kaluba

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has warned that those involved in the Zambia National Service-ZNS- Eagles Holdings Limited shareholding structure risk prosecution once they leave government, if relevant laws have not been followed.

Mr. Sinkamba says unless the Secretary to the Treasury wrote to the auditor general to permit the ZNS Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi and one other person to appear as shareholders at PACRA as prescribed under the public finance management act of 2018, the shareholding at eagles holdings limited as it appears is illegal.

PACRA Registrar and Chief Executive Officer Benson Mpalo has clarified that concerns over dividends or transfer of shares upon involved individuals vacating office from a government related company such as eagles holdings limited, can be addressed in the articles of association or through the shareholders agreement at the incorporation state.

However, Mr. Sinkamba says while the ZNS act of 1972 recognizes the leadership of the commander and outlines the general mandate of the service, section 10 of the public finance management act of 2018 designates the Secretary to the Treasury as shareholder or to designate a permanent secretary, to appear at PACRA on behalf of government aligned business such as eagles holdings limited.

He has advised Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma and anyone else involved in the eagle’s holdings limited to correct the situation immediately to avoid any prosecution in the future.

PHOENIX NEWS