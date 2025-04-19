ZNS holds marriage-bonding luncheon for Lusaka based officers and their spouses!



In a heartwarming fusion of military discipline and emotional connection, the Zambia National Service (ZNS) held a special marriage bonding luncheon on Thursday at its Headquarters Garrison in Lusaka’s Chamba Valley. The event, aptly themed “Together Forever: Building Stronger Marriages One Day at a Time,” was designed to celebrate love, strengthen marital bonds, and remind officers of the importance of nurturing their home lives.



Dubbed the “Meet and Greet Your Spouse” luncheon, the event brought together Lusaka-based ZNS officers and their spouses for an afternoon of reconnection, reflection, and celebration of commitment.



The occasion was led by ZNS Commander Lieutenant General Engineer Maliti Solochi II and his wife, Mrs. Angela Solochi. They were joined by Deputy Commander Major General Reuben Mwewa and his wife, Mrs. Edina Mwewa both couples standing as powerful symbols of enduring partnership within the military community.



Delivering a heartfelt keynote address, Lt Gen Solochi highlighted the vital role spouses play in supporting military personnel, both emotionally and spiritually. He encouraged officers to treat their marriages with the same level of dedication and discipline as they do their national duties.



“While we carry the weight of service with honour, let us not forget that our first institution is the family,” he said. “Events like this, though simple, carry a profound message that love requires intention. We must be deliberate in nurturing our marriages, consistent in our communication, and committed to creating quality time for our spouses.”



The Commander’s message resonated deeply with the attendees, underscoring the importance of strengthening families as the backbone of a resilient and disciplined force.



With laughter, heartfelt conversations, and moments of reflection shared over a warm meal, the ZNS luncheon proved that behind every strong officer is a strong and loving partnership one that deserves time, care, and celebration.