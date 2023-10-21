ZNS INTERVENTION, CRITICAL IN STABILIZING MEALIE MEAL – VEEP

Vice President MUTALE NALUMANGO says government is working hard to ensure that Zambians have access to affordable mealie meal.

Mrs. NALUMANGO says the intervention of the Zambia National Service-ZNS- in the milling sector is one of the many strategies government has employed to stabilise the price of the staple food.

Speaking in Parliament this morning during the Vice President’s Question Time when responding to Mpongwe Member of Parliament GREGORY NGOWANI, Mrs. NALUMANGO assured the nation that government is working on the matter.

Mr. NGOWANI wanted to know what government is doing on high mealie meal prices.

And, Mrs. NALUMANGO has disclosed that farmers who did not get their full package under the 2021/2022 Farmer Input Support Programme -FISP will receive their full inputs under the 2023 allocation.

She said this in response to Isoka Member of Parliament MARJORIE NAKAPONDA who wanted to know what government was doing to help farmers who did not receive their full inputs in previous years.

Meanwhile, Mrs. NALUMANGO has advised Lands Minister ELIJAH MUCHIMA to publish the list of people who have built houses in Forest 27.

Mrs. NALUMANGO said publishing the list will allay rumours that UPND members benefited from the controversial land.

She said this in response to Shangombo Member of Parliament MUBIKA MUBIKA who asked why the process to repossess Forest 27 has gone quite.