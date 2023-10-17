ZNS IS WORKING ON MODALITIES FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ZNS MEALIE MEAL THROUGH OTHER CHAIN STORES – KAPATA

He wrote….

Hello,

Zambia National Service -ZNS- is working on an agreement to start distributing its mealie meal to chain stores other than Shoprite.

The move to sell ZNS mealie meal at a cost reflective price on the market has seen some private sector players reducing the price of the commodity.

Zambia National Service will soon acquire land in the 10 provinces so that it can increase its maize production.

The service has so far delivered over 7 thousand and 60 Bags of 25 kilogrammes to Shoprite outlets in LUSAKA.

ZNS has also distributed to Melissa Supermarket so that the public can have a wider choice from which to access the commodity.

The service will also extend the distribution of mealie meal to KABWE Shoprite and other provinces in the course of this week.

Henry Kapata

Director and Spokesperson

Ministry of Information and Media.