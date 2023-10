ZNS MEALIE MEAL IS NOT GMO MEALIE MEAL – NALUMANGO

Vice President MUTALE NALUMANGO has assured the nation that Zambia National Service -ZNS- is producing mealie meal using the Food Reserve Agency-FRA- maize.

Mrs. NALUMANGO dispelled allegations that the government through the ZNS is producing Genetically Modified Organism -GMO mealie meal.

ZNBC