ZNS OFFLOADS MEALIE MEAL ON THE COPPERBELT

The Zambia National Service (ZNS) has continued offloading mealie mealie to curb the shortage of the commodity in the country.

Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo announced at a press briefing in Ndola that 5000 bags of mealie meal supplied by ZNS will be sold to community members who are having challenges to access the commodity.

Mr Matambo said the Province will continue to receive mealie meal from ZNS every week to help in addressing the shortage of the commodity.

He expressed happiness that President Hakainde Hichilema has made efforts to stabilize the availability of the staple food in the province.

The Provincial Minister said a task force that has been put in place to curb the rampant smuggling of mealie meal in the Province is working well and further commended residents for providing information to task force when there is a suspicious activity with regards to mealie meal smuggling.

Mr Matambo urged the citizens to be alert and report any illegal activity that is taking place with regards to mealie meal smuggling.

The security task force has so far rooted impounded more than 15 thousand bags of mealie meal with over 70 vehicles confiscated.

Credit: ZANIS