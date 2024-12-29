ZNS READY TO HARVEST WATER FROM LUSAKA DRAINAGES FOR IRRIGATION PURPOSES



Zambia National Service -ZNS- Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi says the service in collaboration with other line ministries will follow to the latter Vice President Mutale Nalumango’s directive to channel and harness the water coming from Lusaka drainages for irrigation purposes.





And Lieutenant General Solochi has pledged ZNS’s readiness to work with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in constructing and unblocking drainages in flood prone areas.



Speaking in Kafue last night during the 2024 Junior Officers annual ball, Lieutenant general Solochi said these measures are critical to preventing potential outbreaks of cholera and other waterborne diseases as the rainy season intensifies.





He also urged the officers in the service to work hard and be quick to react to directives especially that ZNS has been entrusted with a number of responsibilities which border on food security and the general development of the country.





Vice President Mutale Nalumango recently directed ZNS to identify a site for harvesting water from Lusaka’s drainage system.



PN