HEARTBREAKING 



A ZNS recruit was buried in Lusaka last week after tragically dying during training at Kafue Training School.



Mukakempe Hantuba had a promising future which was sadly cut short after falling ill during training at ZNS Kafue Training School a week ago.



Hantuba, a recent graduate of Levy Mwanawasa University where she studied mental health, had joined the military to serve her country in a new capacity before.



Her sudden passing has left her family and friends, including her fellow recruits, devastated.



Our sincere condolences to her family and friends, including the Zambia National Service.



