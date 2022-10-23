ZNS RECRUITMENT ADVERT

The Zambia National Service (ZNS) is inviting prospective candidates wishing to join the service to look out for the recruitment advert in the Times of Zambia and Daily Mail.

Note: multiple applications will result in disqualification.No application should be delivered to Zambia National Service Headquarters oposit Pamodzi hotel.

Also note that ZNS does not charge any amount of money for recruitment .Closing date for applications will be on 21 November, 2022.

SOURCE: ZNS FB