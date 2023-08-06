Zodwa Wabantu denied entry into Lesotho

Controversial South African performer Zodwa Wabantu has been denied entry into Lesotho because of her revealing outfits, with the event that she was meant to headline subsequently cancelled.

Zodwa was meant to appear at the Glamorous to Lesotho event, which was set to be held at the Elibo Guest House on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Minister of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police in Lesotho Lebona Lephema released a statement notifying organisers of the festival that Zodwa would not be allowed into the country because she had acquired a reputation for wearing outfits that did not meet their standards of decency.

“Please be advised that the South African lady known as Zodwa Wabantu, whom you have invited to Lesotho, will be denied entry into the country,” the minister said. “Zodwa is known to perform without wearing anything decent in public, the conduct which amounts to public indecency.”

In another statement, Elibo Guest House confirmed that the event was now indeed off after Zodwa was banned.

Elibo Guest house and Beauty Spa management and team is aware of the public outcry and concern coming from the respective different leadership houses within the country due the scheduled event planned within its premises on 5 August 2023,” read the statement.

“Elibo urges to make aware all respective leadership houses and parties concerned that it shall fully comply with all government and nongovernmental regulations and policies.

“Therefore, Elibo Guest House and Beauty Spa management and team has requested the event organisers to fully cancel the scheduled event which was planned to take place at Elibo.”

In the past, Zodwa has also been banned from performing in Malawi and Zimbabwe.