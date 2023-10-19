ZP, DEC, ZICTA ARREST 25 SUSPECTS FOR CYBER CRIMES

The Cyber Security Task Force comprising officers from the Zambia Police Service, the Drug Enforcement Commission and ZICTA arrested 25 suspected criminals among them three Zimbabwean nationals during a three days operation which was conducted in Lusaka recently.

There has been an increase in reports of robberies, theft from persons as well as from motor vehicles and people being scammed through mobile money networks. As a result, a Task Force was formed which swung into action on October 13, 2023 and recovered 70 cellular phones, 51 Airtel Simcards, 35 MTN Simcards and 09 Zamtel Simcards suspected to have been stolen and used in committing varous crimes.

The team also recovered one motor vehicle, a Toyota Vitz bearing registration number ALZ 5404, motor vehicle breaking instruments, various psychotropic substances and bottles of Benylin couph syrup with codeine.

The three Zimbabwean suspects were identified as Farai Madzinga aged 49, Anderson Chilele aged 43 and Leon Mutuzwa aged 25.

They are suspected to be among other suspects who buy stolen cellular phones and laptops.

All the 25 suspects are detained in Police custody yet to be charged with various offences such as Aggravated Robbery, Theft from Person and unauthorised access to data among others.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer