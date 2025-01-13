ZP MUST PREPARE FOR 2026 ELECTIONS



Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, Jack Mwiimbu, has urged the Police Command to prepare adequately for the 2026 General Election to ensure law and order.



Mr. Mwiimbu has also called on the Police Command to adhere to the Presidential directive against over-detaining suspects.





He says those with bondable offenses must be bonded unless they are perpetual offenders.





According to a statement by the police, Mr. Mwiimbu said this during a meeting with the Zambia Police Service Command in Lusaka to address pressing issues within the service.



Beats fm