ZPPA BEGINS INVESTIGATIONS ON ZESCO POLES’ IMPORTS

Lusaka-29th April 2022

The Zambia Public Procurement Authority has instituted investigations pertaining to the supply and delivery of 9 and 12 meters wooden poles awarded to foreign companies by ZESCO.

This follows an official complaint laid by Zambia’s former Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Emmanuel Mwamba to the Anti-Corruption Commission and the ZPPA.

Mr. Mwamba stated that the shortlisting and awarding of the tender to supply and deliver wooden poles using direct or limited bidding was highly irregular and was likely driven by acts of corruption.

Mr. Mwamba stated that ZESCO would have procured the wooden poles from the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation Limited (ZAFFICO) as both ZAFFICO and the Zambia Manufacturers Association (ZAM) had disclosed that enough material existed in the country to meet the demand.

ZPPA Director General Mrs. Idah Chella, informed Amb. Mwamba in a letter dated 25th April 2022.

Mrs. Chella said the Authority had since instituted investigations pertaining to the supply and delivery of the 9 and 12 wooden poles awarded to companies from Zimbabwe and South Africa.

She said this was done in accordance with Section 6(2)(h) and 84(1) of the Public Procurement Act.

She said the Authority has since requested ZESCO to expeditiously provide a report on the matter.

And Mr. Mwamba said there was no reasonable justification to import wooden poles when local capacity existed.

He said ZESCO will externalise over $107million, a huge amount of money that could help with promoting local industry and local supply chain.

He said he was now waiting for the Anti-Corruption Commission to state their position on the matter.