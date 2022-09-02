

By Patricia Male

The Zambia Public Procurement Authority -ZPPA- has instituted investigations into the procurement of 75 motor bikes at the ministry of Community Government and Social Services at a sum of K9, 885,010.00.

ZPPA says it examined the evaluation report submitted by the Ministry of Community Development and observed that the procurement of 75 motor bikes in two lots of 45 and 30 bikes each was conducted through a national competitive bidding process.

ZPPA Director General Idah Chellah has said in a statement that during the evaluation of the tender, Kafelix investments limited was the lowest evaluated bidder among 6 other bidders which included best bikes limited, Honda limited, Saro Agro industries limited, Sarago General Dealers Limited, Palmate limited and Bairenes trading limited.

Ms. Chella says based on the report from the Ministry of Community Development, Kafelix investments limited failed to deliver the goods at a contract sum of K9, 885,010 after the contract was awarded on 4th august, 2021 and signed on 7th December, 2021 but was later extended this year in May, 2022 by the Ministry with the last day of delivery being Wednesday, 31st August, 2022.

She says ZPPA will therefore institute an investigation in accordance with sections 95 (1) and 96 of the public procurement act no. 8 of 2020 section 96 of the Public Procurement Act which provides that a bidder or supplier shall be suspended from participating in procurement where there is non-performance or under performance of contractual obligations.

